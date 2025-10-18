Prince Harry, Meghan Markle await next bombshell after Andrew exit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle must proceed cautiously after King Charles and Prince William decided on the future of Prince Andrew.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are enjoying the perks of being royals, despite stepping back as working members of the firm in 2020.

Not only that, the Sussexes made it to the bad books of key royal members, especially the future King William, with public attacks on the Royal Institute.

From bombshell memoir Spare to raising racist allegations on Oprah Winfrey's show, the Montecito couple's relationship with royals becomes estranged with each passing day.

Now, there are talks around about Harry and Meghan's royal titles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, after King Charles stripped his brother Andrew of his remaining titles due to the never-ending scandals, which are bringing shame to the monarchy.

Prince Andrew officially said goodbye to royal life:

On October 17, Buckingham Palace issued a surprising statement from Andrew, in which he announced that he will no longer use any of his remaining royal titles or honours, including the Duke of York.

This decision comes in light of renewed media attention on his connections with Jeffrey Epstein.

The key message reads, "In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family."

"I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life."

Notably, Sarah Ferguson's former husband strongly denied the accusations made against him.