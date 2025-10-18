Ryan Reynolds spared from Blake Lively's legal battle with Justin Baldoni

The 'It Ends With Us' legal battle heads to trial in March 2026

Ryan Reynolds has been spared from wife Blake Lively’s ongoing legal drama with It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni.

A comprehensive list of all the celebrities who have been deposed in connection with the case was shared by People magazine on October 17. According to the outlet, several stars connected to the Netflix hit have already been deposed — but the Deadpool star isn’t one of them.

Despite widespread speculation and their early involvement in the scandal, sources confirm neither Reynolds nor Taylor Swift, a close friend of Lively’s, have been questioned as part of the case.

Others, however, weren’t as lucky. Author Colleen Hoover, whose bestselling novel inspired the adaptation, recently sat for her deposition. Costars Jenny Slate and Isabela Ferrer were also questioned over the summer, along with Lively herself and members of her professional circle, including publicist Leslie Sloane, agent Warren Zavala, and makeup artist Vivian Baker.

Baldoni and several of his team members — including producer Jamey Heath, publicist Jennifer Abel, crisis manager Melissa Nathan, and billionaire Steve Sarowitz — have also been deposed. His former agent, Danny Greenberg, drew attention for describing “extortion-like behavior” from Lively during filming, though he later clarified the term wasn’t meant in a criminal sense.

The case stems from a December 2024 complaint by Lively, who accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and retaliation during production — allegations he denies. Baldoni later sued Lively and Reynolds for defamation and extortion, but the judge dismissed the claims in June.

Discovery closed on October 10, with the next hearing set for December 16 and a trial expected in March 2026.