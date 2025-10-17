Palace issues update on William's dedication after King Charles announcement

Palace issues update on William's unwavering dedication after King Charles announcement

Prince William's office has released a video of the future king with a statement hours after Buckingham Palace made a surprising announcement about King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Kensington Palace has given an update on William's unwavering dedication to public service as he visited to the London Ambulance Service at their Waterloo headquarters on Friday.

The Palace shared a powerful video on the Prince and Princess of Wales official Instagram account with a statement, showcasing William's activities.

The statement read: "Marking 60 years of the London Ambulance Service - the largest of its kind in the UK."

It added: "From responding to emergencies, to helping people find the care they need over the phone, these incredible key workers save lives every single day - all while driving innovation in healthcare, including the world’s first purpose-built all-electric ambulance.

"A privilege to go behind the scenes and see their vital work up close."

William, who became Patron of the College of Paramedics earlier this year, has a strong affiliation with emergency responders, having witnessed first-hand the unique challenges this community faces on a daily basis through his roles as both an Air Ambulance and RAF Search and Rescue pilot.

The post comes hours after Buckingham Palce announced that The King and Queen will undertake a State Visit to the Holy See from 22nd to 23rd October 2025.