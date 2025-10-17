Duchess of Gloucester touches down in Bermuda for four day royal sprint

Duchess of Gloucester dives into Bermuda

The Duchess of Gloucester has arrived in Bermuda for a four day royal engagement, and she’s already making a stylish impression.

Wife of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin Prince Richard, was spotted stepping off the plane at LF Wade International Airport, greeted warmly by Bermuda’s Governor and Commander in Chief, Andrew Murdoch.

During her visit, Birgitte will take stage at the Royal Bermuda Regiment’s 60th anniversary parade on Saturday morning in her role as Colonel in Chief. She’ll also attend a Sunday service at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity.

This marks the Duchess’s fourth official trip to Bermuda, following her last visit in 2015.

Government House shared snapshots of the arrival on social media, offering a first glimpse of her arrival and the warm welcome awaiting her in the island territory.

The Duchess of Gloucester’s Bermuda itinerary is packed with a mix of cultural, educational, and charitable engagements.

Over her short stay, she will visit the Bermuda Institute of Ocean Sciences (ASU BIOS), the Dame Marjorie Bean Hope Academy, HOME for Families, and the Bermuda Aquarium, Museum and Zoo.

She will also take part in a special engagement at the Masterworks Museum of Art, where she serves as patron.

This is a solo trip for the Danish born royal, who has been married to Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, since 1972.

While the Duke and Duchess continue their full time royal duties, their three children have established their own professional paths.