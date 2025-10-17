Kate Middleton and Prince William outrage public for doing lazy work as royals

William powers through busy week while Kate calls it quits early

Princess Kate and William are under fire from anti-monarchy campaigners this week after claims surfaced suggesting the royal couple’s public schedule is far thinner than the image Buckingham Palace likes to project.

According to Republic, the UK’s leading anti-monarchy group, the Prince and Princess of Wales have clocked just 13 official engagements over two and a half months, many of them brief between August 1st and October 15th.

Graham Smith, Republic’s chief executive, slammed the couple for creating a “false impression” of tireless royal duty.

“The palace paints a picture of busy royals championing charities,” Smith said. “In reality, William and Kate are largely work shy, often sticking to engagements close to Windsor, giving the public a misleading sense of their contribution.”

He highlighted that William, with a private income exceeding £23 million a year, is effectively putting in the equivalent of three to four full-time workdays over the past two and a half months.

The group is now demanding a full disclosure of the Windsors’ work diaries to show exactly how little the senior royals do and the minimal impact of their public roles.

In September alone, William’s schedule featured a brief visit to the Natural History Museum, a rugby match, Ascot, charity events linked to his homelessness initiative Homewards, and a handful of other short appearances.

Republic insists transparency is overdue, urging the palace to be honest about how much or how little the future King and Princess of Wales truly contribute to public life.

During their first Northern Ireland visit in three years, the pair met newly qualified firefighters and toured local farms, offering brief glimpses of their public duties.

The scrutiny comes amid wider criticism of the royal household’s growing costs. Republic, the UK’s leading anti-monarchy group, released a 27 page report last year estimating the total bill for the monarchy at a staggering £510 million.

The calculation includes not only the Sovereign Grant which funds official royal duties but also lost income from the Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall, an estimated £150 million in security expenses, costs to local councils, and lost revenue from state properties reserved for the royal family.

Even as the royal expenses draw scrutiny, the Crown Estate’s profits continue to soar, hitting £1.1 billion.

While media outlets highlighted the royal duo “working in Northern Ireland,” the reality paints a very different picture.

The National reports that the couple crammed several events into a single Tuesday, with Kate even squeezing in a costume change.

By Wednesday, the Prince carried out two engagements with Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein, while Kate reportedly headed home, sparking chatter about her absence.

Skipped BAFTAs, long summer breaks, and multiple ski holidays all while Prince Harry’s UK visits have seemingly dictated much of their activity.

Observers note that he does rack up more solo appearances than Kate, but these often fly under the radar, making the pair appear even lazier than usual.