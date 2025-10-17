Prince Harry gives bigger headaches than Andrew, Palace reaches for paracetamol

Prince Harry has become an even bigger royal headache than Prince Andrew and that’s saying something.

According to fresh revelations from The Times, palace insiders are now more worried about the Duke of Sussex’s ongoing feud with the Firm than they are about his disgraced uncle’s deepening Epstein scandal.

“Harry is a greater priority,” one royal source admitted bluntly. “The whole thing feels off.”

While Andrew’s troubles refuse to fade, an explosive new email proves he was still in contact with Jeffrey Epstein long after claiming to have cut ties, it’s Harry who’s causing more sleepless nights in Buckingham Palace.

Any hint of reconciliation between father and son was quickly “sabotaged,” courtiers say, after Montecito briefings accused the Palace’s so called “men in grey suits” of trying to undermine the Duke’s relationship with King Charles.

Meanwhile, his battle over his UK security rages on. The Duke's now written to the Home Secretary demanding a fresh risk assessment, suggesting his fight for protection on British soil is far from over.

But even as the Sussex storm continues, the Andrew problem still looms large — and far closer to home.

Palace aides are said to be “exasperated” as the Duke of York clings to Royal Lodge, his Windsor mansion, despite the financial toll of maintaining the estate.

One insider described Andrew as a “narcissist” unwilling to face reality, adding that his determination to stay put is “illogical” and “financially ruinous.”

As The Times reports, stripping Andrew of his dukedom would require an act of Parliament something insiders say is unlikely, even though 67% of Britons want it gone.

For now, he remains both “Prince” and “problem” though not nearly as problematic, it seems, as his California-based nephew.

One Reddit user said, “Harry is the bigger problem for the royals only because people actually like him.”

They added that both Harry and Andrew “have dirt on the family,” but the way Harry and Meghan Markle have been treated “constantly reminds people of how Diana was treated and her tragedy.”

The user suggested that this lingering sense of injustice has fueled the decline in royal popularity across the Commonwealth, saying, “Part of the decline in royal popularity has to do with how H&M were treated.”

Others took aim at the Prince and Princess of Wales, accusing them of hypocrisy and cruelty behind the royal smiles.

One post read, “I used to like William and Catherine… Now I only like Catherine better than Camilla, but both are cruel and petty like their husbands.”