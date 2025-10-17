Taylor Swift reaches out to future queen Kate Middleton: 'difficult year'

Taylor Swift made a heartfelt gesture for the Wales family during the challenging period of their lives.

The year 2024 turned out to be a nightmare for Prince William as his beloved wife, Princess Catherine, and father, King Charles, were diagnosed with cancer.

Kate has completed her cancer treatment and is currently in remission from cancer. Whereas the monarch is undertaking medical care for an undisclosed form of cancer.

On many occasions, the future king opened up about the toughest years of his life. On his latest appearance at The Reluctant Traveler, he said, "...I’d say 2024 was the hardest year that I’ve ever had."

"Trying to sort of balance protecting the children, Catherine, my father needs a bit of protection, but he’s, you know, he’s old enough to do that himself as well... But you know, we all have challenges that come our way, and it’s important to keep going," he shared.

Now, Fox News revealed that the pop icon, who shared a special years-long bond with William, reached out to Princess Kate in order to show support during her preventative chemotherapy.

The singer, who is "cementing a good friendship with the future king Prince William over 10 years ago - a relationship that has culminated in private letters, inspirational cards and good wishes to Princess Catherine during her difficult year."

There are talks around that the royal couple might take part in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding festivities as well.