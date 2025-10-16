Prince Harry, Meghan Markle tone-deaf to William's ultimatum for 'change'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle tone-deaf to William's ultimatum for 'chnage'

Prince William, heir to the British throne as the eldest son of King Charles III, has set the record straight on his future reign amid tensions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not seem to take threats from the future king seriously amid their secret efforts to make a peace deal with King Charles III.

The future monarch seemingly sent an ultimatum with his thinly vield threat to the California-based couple during The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy, saying: “change is on my agenda, change for good."

William's comment is being interpreted as signaling possible shifts in royal policy.

The father-of-two's words have fueled speculations that the Sussexes might lose their royal titles when William ascends the throne.

However, some experts disagree on whether William can legally strip Harry and Meghan of their titles for good.

On the other hand, Meghan and Harry seem unfazed by the threat, focusing instead on their new life in the US, where they're garnering attention for their projects and philanthropic efforts.

If the rumours are true, William could be taking the throne sooner rather than later due to the monarch's advanced age and health crisis.

A separate source told the Daily Beast at the time: “There is no way King William will stand for this. The titles will simply be removed when he is king. A way will be found.”

It is to mention here that the removal of a dukedom (reminder, the Queen made Harry and Meghan Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they got married in 2018) reportedly would require legislative action through an act of Parliament.