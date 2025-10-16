Will Meghan Markle’s cosmetics line capture hearts where ine awnd jams fell short?

Meghan Markle is back in the spotlight and stirring up headlines from Paris to Washington DC, sparking whispers that the Duchess of Sussex may be plotting a major ‘Meghan 3.0’ relaunch possibly in fashion or cosmetics.

After a surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week, where she had to sweet talk Balenciaga for an invite, Meghan has been turning heads across the East Coast.

One source according to The Mail predicted, "Fashion is where she will aim her focus now."

Over the past week alone, she’s been spotted in New York at dinners with Serena Williams and powerhouse agents, attending a charity gala, and filming herself applying unbranded makeup in an Instagram reel immediately igniting speculation about a possible cosmetics line or collaboration.

The Duchess brought her sparkle to Washington DC’s Fortune Most Powerful Women summit, lecturing on life as a “high-profile business founder” alongside Selena Gomez, who built her billionaire empire with Rare Beauty.

Her packed itinerary, including a meeting with Vogue editor Chloe Malle and a visit to Gloria Steinem’s home, paints a picture of a strategically choreographed comeback, blending fashion, humanitarianism, and political gravitas.

PR experts are divided, some see a savvy global relaunch, others a photo-op blitz masking substance.