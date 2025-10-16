Prince William, Kate Middleton anger neighbours

Prince William and Kate Middleton's new neighbours have expressed their anger over the couple's latest decision.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are set to move to Forest Lodge in Windsor on November 5, annoyed their new neighbours with intense security measures, which include fencing, cameras, and a 150-acre 'no-go zone' that warns trespassers will be arrested.

Residents aren't impressed by the restrictions as they were able to walk in the area and there was even a Christmas tree shop.

The Telegraph is chatting to several neighbours accusing the future king and queen of hypocrisy.

One anonymous person put it, "[The Royal family] encourage us to go out in the fresh air, and then they’re restricting us. It’s hypocritical."

They continued: "I’m totally in favour of protecting the royal family against idiots who might try to shoot at them or take photographs. But the house is very far away, they’ve put a huge fence around it and there are lots of cameras in the fields. We’re not impressed, I’m afraid."

Another person said, "I’m pretty angry about it. I think there are lots of other places they could have gone to live.

The local went on to explain, "I was excited when I heard they were moving there, but I always wondered how they would manage the security."

They complained of the couple's unannounced move about their security messures, adding, "William and Kate haven’t given us any warning or notice. And there hasn’t been any explanation other than it’s for security."

"I understand that, but it is disappointing when we have enjoyed the space for so long and it has been taken away from us."

The neighbour revealed: "I wrote to Clarence House, but I don’t expect a reply."

Yet another said, "It feels like a public right of way has quietly become off-limits without explanation."