Meghan shares sweet memories from Fortune Summit amid Signal Awards buzz

Meghan Markle is celebrating sisterhood, strength, and style in her latest Instagram post following her breathtaking appearance at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, D.C.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, shared a touching video montage capturing key moments from her whirlwind 24-hour trip with a sound track of Dolly Parton.

'Love being surrounded by strong women supporting each other,' Meghan captioned the clip, which included behind-the scenes glimpses of her time at the event, warm interactions with fellow attendees, and stylish snapshots of her outfit-including the standout vegan leather pencil skirt by Brochu Walker that caught fans attention.

She continued, 'Thanks to @fortuneempw, my team DC, and my sweet friends for the 24 hours of impact and fun.'

At the summit, Meghan had a candid conversation with Fortune's Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell about her new lifestyle brand, As Ever, reflecting on entrepreneurship, purpose-driven business, and personal growth.

Meanwhile, Meghan has been honoured with a Signal Award for her latest podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, in the category of Business People Shaping Culture.

The core mission of the podcast is to spotlight women in leadership, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

This major win comes shortly after Meghan and Prince Harry were honoured with a prestigious Humanitarian Award for their charitable efforts.