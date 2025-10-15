Princess Charlotte cherishes heartfelt gift given by England Lionesses

Princess Charlotte cherishes heartfelt gift received from England Lionesses

Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter has been enjoying the royal perks since her birth.

Princess Charlotte, who is 10 years old, received a heartfelt gift from England Lionesses on her arrival in the world on May 2, 2015.

The English footballer, Lucy Bronze, revealed that the England Lionesses sent a special present to the Prince of Wales to pass on to her newly born girl.

In conversation with Hello! Magazine, she said, "I remember when Charlotte was born, we had a little England Lionesses kit made for her, and we gave it to Prince William when he came to St George's Park to meet us."

She added, "It's been nice to watch her grow up as well, and knowing that we've tried to impact little girls like Charlotte in England and empower them to do whatever they want when they're older."

It is important to note that Princess Charlotte recently made an appearance with her father to cheer on the Lionesses in UEFA Women's EURO 2025.

Moreover, Lucy praised the future King's involvement with the team members in order to uplift morale.

She recalled, "He's been to almost every pre-camp, and he always comes and says good luck to us in person."