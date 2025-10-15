Meghan Markle secures big win despite major warning

Meghan Markle must be on cloud nine after marking a major win despite receiving back-to-back warnings.

The Duchess of York has been in the headlines for the past few days. From making fashion statements in Paris to delivering meaningful speeches in New York City, she grabbed the limelight.

Now, an expert from the industry told the Mirror, "Paris was a 'moment' for her."

The source added, "It's the first positive PR she's had in years. Fashion is where she will aim her focus now."

On the other hand, a PR expert claimed that Meghan is "relaunching" herself with back-to-back engagements.

The Daily Mail reported, "It's Meghan 3.0. She's on manoeuvres and looking for yet another relaunch."

For the unversed, the former Suits actress attended the Balenciaga fashion show and party in Paris.

In NYC, she participated in a number of activities marking World Mental Health Day alongside her husband, Prince Harry.

The comment about her successful PR strategy in Paris came after a friend of hers told Daily Mail that her dream project, As Ever, is on the verge of collapsing.

An insider shared, "At the moment she is literally lost because the whole jam-making business did not work out in the way she thought it would."

However, no official comments have been made by the Duchess over the new loss report.