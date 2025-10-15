Sarah Ferguson takes emotional decision as mother to Beatrice, Eugenie

Sarah Ferguson stepped back from a role close to her heart, making a huge sacrifice for her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The Duchess of York has been making it to the negative headlines after she left her fans heartbroken by calling the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein her "steadfast, generous and supreme friend."

For the unversed, Fergie's controversial email to the paedophile was leaked in the media in September, causing an uproar as her 'lie' was exposed.

In March 2011, she publicly criticised Epstein in an interview, stating, "I abhor paedophilia." The next month, she reached out to the financier via email, extending sympathies towards him.

Soon after the outrage, the Duchess of York's spokesperson issued an urgent statement, sharing that she "deeply regrets" sending a message to Epstein. She reached out to him after receiving "threats" from the controversial figure.

However, it was too late for Sarah as several charities announced that they were no longer in a position to work with her.

The influence of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's actions is significant on their daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie.

Fergie, who used to celebrate the special milestones of her daughters, appears to be stepping back from social media amid growing backlash, which was visible on the occasion of Eugenie's 7th wedding anniversary.

On October 12, the youngest daughter of the Yorks released a PDA filled photo, showcasing her husband Jack Brooksbank kissing her, to celebrate her special day.

Notably, Sarah, who often left heart reactions on her daughter's post, kept silent.

It appears that the actual reason behind the Duchess of York's emotional decision is to save her daughters from further scandals.