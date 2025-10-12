Taylor Swift teases huge announcement on October 13: What could it be?

Swift's love for the number 13 is well-known

Taylor Swift is about to drop a huge new announcement on Good Morning America in just a few hours.

It’s been just ten days since the pop megastar dropped her record-breaking 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. And just as the clock strikes (October) 13 — Swift’s lucky number — she reignited the mania.

The announcement will be exclusively made on GMA, who posted a teaser video to social media a day prior.

The teaser clip featured the famous chorus from the Fate of Ophelia music video as a voiceover said, “She’s at it again. Taylor Swift is shattering records with the biggest album debut in history with over 4 million units. And now tomorrow morning, GMA has a huge new exclusive announcement on Taylor. What’s next for her?”

The multi-Grammy-winner has kept up her momentum ever since her latest album release, so it’s not easy to say what more she could have up her sleeve — especially on such a symbolic date. One thing’s for sure, though, she’s certainly not touring again.

In a BBC Radio 1 interview on October 3, Swift, 35, shut down any prospects of touring any time soon.

“I’m gonna be really honest with you. Like, I am so tired when I think about doing it again because I would want to do it really, really well again,” she admitted.

The announcement likely won’t be about her quitting the industry, either, as she swiftly shut down rumours that TLOAS is her last album since she’s getting married to Travis Kelce.

“That’s a shockingly offensive thing to say…It’s not why people get married, so they can quit their job,” Swift said.