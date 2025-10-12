Prince Andrew latest blow to royal family marks imminent end: 'no return'

Prince Andrew once again made it to the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The Duke of York has reportedly sent an email to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after his photo with Virginia Giuffre was published in the media.

For the unversed, Ms Giuffre accused the royal of sexually assaulting her three times after she was trafficked by Epstein. However, Andrew denied the claims and an out-of-court settlement was done back in the day.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's father even refused to accept that the picture was real.

However, The Mail recently claimed that he reached out to the controversial financier via an email in 2011, stating that they "are in this together," after the infamous photo went public.

It is pertinent to note here that Fergie's husband 'lied' during an interview about keeping no contact with Epstein in 2010.

Speaking of Andrew's latest blow to the royals and his future, author Ingrid Seward told The Sun, "I’m afraid this looks very, very bad for Andrew. It’s a small but hugely damning email. By getting caught in this lie, he has put one foot in the mire and slipped and got his whole body in the muck."

The royal commentator raised her suspicion while analysing the words used by the Duke of York in his email, "If it was his contention that he had never met Virginia, or indeed that the infamous image was a ­creation, then surely he would have said something straight away?"

Ingrid believes that Prince Andrew's royal end is imminent as there is "no point" of return. She added, "The lifeless tentacles of Epstein’s reputation are ruinous to many people, and I can’t see a way back from this."