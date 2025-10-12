Princess Eugenie shrugs off family crisis with sweet celebrations

Princess Eugenie is not paying heed to all the chaos and turmoil that has cast a dark shadow on her life by her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Eugenie and her elder sister, Beatrice, who have remained low-key amid the family crisis, are now also coming under scrutiny as the scandals and controversies of their parents begin to take a toll on their life.

However, Eugenie, who is a mom to two sons, is putting all her attention to the positive things in her life, which includes her loving husband of seven years, Jack Brooksbank.

On Sunday, the 35-year-old princess shared an adorable tribute to their marriage. “Happy Anniversary.. 7 years and counting!” Eugenie penned alongside a photo of herself and Jack sharing a sweet, PDA-filled moment.

Princess Eugenie tied the knot with the Marketing Executive in an elegant wedding at the St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018.

The couple are now parents to sons, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, four, and Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, two.

The post comes after royal sources claimed that the Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are “intelligent, polite women” and focussed on their families, especially their children.

However, it does not take away from the fact that their rare upbringing has been “just as entitled as their parents”.