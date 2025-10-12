Prince Edward receives ‘delightful’ nod with link to prominent royal figure

The Duke of Edinburgh, who will soon be arriving in Monaco for an important royal engagement at the behest of the Palace, was given a special nod for his service during a low-key visit.

Prince Edward had visited the Lincoln Cathedral on Thursday to learn more about their work with school children from across the county. The royal also spent time at the cathedral’s exhibition gallery where he met Fern Dawson, the Cathedral’s curator.

Following the visit, The Duke was given a special nod in a statement released by the Catherdral.

“The Dean of Lincoln was delighted to welcome His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh to Lincoln Cathedral yesterday afternoon,” the message read.

“During his visit, The Duke was given a tour of the Cathedral by the Very Revd Dr Simon Jones, Dean of Lincoln and treated to a recital by the Cathedral Choral scholars,” it continued. “His Royal Highness then visited the education centre and exhibition gallery. And of course, no visit is complete without taking some time to see the Lincoln Imp.”

The Lincoln Imp is the stone carving which has become a beloved symbol for the Lincoln city. The historical symbol was once worn by the then Prince of Wales, later King Edward VII, when his horse Persimmon won the Derby in 1896.