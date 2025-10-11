Meghan in ‘direct line’ of Prince William’s fury as Harry steps back

Meghan Markle’s expectations appeared to be crushed badly as the Duchess of Sussex is facing consequences of what appeared to be an innocuous video.

Prince William and Prince Harry may not be on speaking terms amid their ongoing rift but the two brothers will always be connected over their love for late mother, Princess Diana. The brothers lost their mother in a tragic accident that occurred in nearly three decades ago.

King Charles’s sons continue to mourn the loss of their mother and continue her legacy in the various charitable work they do, hence, it came as a shock to both when Meghan made a major blunder during her surprise visit to the French capital attending the Paris Fashion Week last weekend.

The As Ever founder now appears to be in direct line of Prince William’s anger as Prince Harry is also horrified by the Instagram update his wife made.

Meghan had seemingly filmed herself as she was heading back to her hotel passing a bridge and she had put her feet up. Social media was quickly abuzz, calling out the Duchess for disrespectful act where Diana had sadly lost her life.

Even though it has been clarified that Meghan was not passing the Pont d'Alma, next to the Pont d'Alma tunnel, is where Diana’s fatal car crash took place, but she was passing Pont Alexandre III and the Pont des Invalides, which close to it.

Fans were still livid and it according to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, so is the Prince of Wales. The expert told OK! Magazine that Harry is “unable to shield Meghan from the repercussions of her mistake”.

“It cannot be undone,” he said. “If the average person filmed a video like that, it wouldn’t matter. But every single thing Meghan does is scrutinised, by friend or foe.”

William thinks the move was “ill-judged and self-centred mistake” even if it was not meant to be offensive.