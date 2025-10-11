King Charles closes Sandringham doors as Harry’s hopes seemingly shatter

Palace is already in the rush of preparations for the upcoming Christmas holidays even though there are still almost two months left for the annual royal tradition.

The Royal Family annually gathers at the Sandringham Estate to celebrate the joyful occasions, as it also gives an opportunity to non-working royal members to reunite under the same roof.

While it has been reported that Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have been asked to stay “invisible” during this time, but it is still uncertain if a surprising invitation may find its way to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

As key changes are underway, given the stressful past few weeks for the royals, the King’s team announced that it was closing its doors of the royal residence to the public.

On Friday, a message was released stating, “The House and Gardens are now closed to visit.” It only added that the “2026 season will be announced soon” but other than that, nothing hints at when the royal gates of Norfolk would reopen.

The update also comes as sources close to Prince Harry reveal that it is “unlikely” that the Duke would be returning to his home country after his September visit, that too, with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.