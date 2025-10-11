Selena Gomez shares more photos of her big day: Look

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding photos have been revealed, showcasing the couple's intimate ceremony in California.

The multi-hyphenate, 33, stunned in a custom Ralph Lauren white blazer dress for the rehearsal dinner, while her new husband, 37, kept it classic with a grey suit and brown leather shoes.

The photos shared by Ralph Lauren offer a glimpse into the couple's special day, including a romantic kiss and a heartfelt speech.

The Single Soon singer also revealed additional photos from their wedding day, featuring a custom-made Ralph Lauren wedding dress with a halter neck front, flowing satin fabric, delicate floral appliqué details, and a sweeping open back.

The dress features 300 hand-shaped and applied lace flowers and crystal embellishments on a hand-painted corset, with a heart embroidered with the pair's initials and the wedding date inscribed on the dress.

Blanco took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie of the couple, writing, "I married a real-life Disney princess."

The couple wed on September 27, 2025, in Santa Barbara, California, surrounded by close friends and family, including Taylor Swift, Paul Rudd, and Gomez's Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The wedding was a star-studded affair, with notable attendees like Paris Hilton, Ed Sheeran, and Ashley Park.

Gomez and Blanco's relationship began in December 2023, and they announced their engagement in December 2024. The couple has collaborated on several music projects, including the album I Said I Love You First released in March 2025.