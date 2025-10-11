Archie, Lilibet royal titles 'protected' with help from two key royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made a wise decision for their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, after talks with key royals.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020.

As per the royal protocols, the couple were not allowed to use their HRH titles as they are not working members of the firm.

However, they kept the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but they cannot use them for commercial purposes.

Speaking of their little ones, Harry and Meghan kept HRH titles for Archie and Lilibet in order to let their kids decide once they grow up. But a royal expert claimed that was not the case from the beginning.

In conversation with OK magazine, Neil Sein said, "Harry and Meghan are very, very keen to cling onto those royal titles."

He added, "After much deliberation, Meghan decided that the titles would be a good thing, not just for her but for both her children, too."

The royal commentator credited Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's influence on the Sussexes for letting them keep the titles of their kids.

He shared, "Meghan became very friendly with senior members of the monarchy, predominantly Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice. After this, Meghan realised how useful a title can be, particularly when you want to move in the correct circles. That is the reason why they want to clutch hold of titles."