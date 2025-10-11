Princess Kate sets 'amazing' example with empathetic gesture

Kate Middleton received praise and admiration after she shed light on a significant issue during her latest outing in Oxford.

The mother-of-three stepped out to support Home-Start at Rose Hill Community Centre, where she held a meaningful sit-down session with mothers and their children.

The charity is helping families across the UK by giving free, trusted, relational support. They are promoting activities which do not include tech gadgets.

Ahead of her visit, Catherine expressed her serious concerns over the excessive use of technology in children and their parents, affecting their relationships.

The future Queen emphasised paying attention to the young souls from the start, which will be beneficial for their future.

Speaking of sharing conversation with Kate, a mother named Jasmine said that it was an "amazing experience" and it reminds her that "she's a mum just like us."

As per BBC, she added, "I was able to share with her my experiences of being a parent, and it was nice to talk about how Home-Start has really re-lit a spark in me."

Home-Start Oxford's chief executive, Katharine Barber, also lauded Princess Kate's mission of providing support to kids from an early age.

She said, "There's such synergy between that message about connection and compassionate, caring support for young children and the role that we provide at Home-Start."

Following her appearance at Rose Hill Community Centre, Kate Middleton released a personal message, stating that attention is the "most basic form of love."

She penned, "In our increasingly distracted world, it has never been more important to hold on to what truly connects us - to ourselves, to one another, and to the world around us."

Kate expressed her gratitude towards Home-Start and the Rose Hill Community Centre in Oxford for "today and for all you do to nurture strong connections in the community."