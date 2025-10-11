Prince Harry sends crucial letter to UK after facing security threat

Prince Harry seems not to be giving up his taxpayer-funded state security despite losing a legal battle in May.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no longer provided with official security during their UK trips as they are no longer working members of the royal family.

Harry's long-running battle with the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), responsible for allocating security to royal and public figures, has come to an end after the court rejected his appeal.

Now, The Times reported that the Duke of Sussex sent a letter to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, requesting Ravec to conduct a risk assessment process after his recent four-day trip to the UK.

An insider noted that Harry has "written to the new Home Secretary asking for a risk management board to be conducted" as he realised he might "not be top of the incoming secretary's in-tray."

For the unversed, Harry receives police protection in the UK, but the security is not "automatic" and he has to notify several times about his visits.

The security officials responded, stating, "The UK government’s protective security system is rigorous and proportionate."

"It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements, as doing so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals’ security."

It is pertinent to note that Prince Harry was in the UK in September to perform a number of engagements and also to meet his father, King Charles.

After his departure, there were reports of a possible stalker, which raised concerns about his security in his home country.