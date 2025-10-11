Prince William’s candid move brings glad tidings for 233-year-old spot

Prince William has recently shared a glimpse of himself that the public has never seen before in an unexpected turn of events.

The Prince of Wales, who is fully ready to take on his destined role as the future monarch, has been more open about his plans for the reign and has been showcasing that very often in his latest appearances.

The most notable one has been the interview with Eugene Levy for The Reluctant Traveler in which William was able to open up about his most vulnerable moments, from dealing with the cancer of his wife, Princess Kate, and his father King Charles to mistakes of his parents he doesn’t want to repeat for his children.

In the docuseries appearance, William was seen giving the Schitt’s Creek actor a tour of the Windsor Castle and then the two went to nearby pub, a 233-year-old establishment, to continue their conversation.

Ever since the interview, the pub has seen a great number of tourists, who specifically request for the “throne” where William shared a drink with the veteran actor.

“I think I may have to get a plaque made and put up on this table now,” Landlord Stuart O’Brien joked to The Mirror.

“Some people have already been in specifically because they saw the programme and knew about the pub,” he said, noting that it “really was a privilege” to have William and Eugene at the pub, which was founded in 1792.

Following the interview, Kensington Palace also shared an update and “welcomed” Eugene Levy.