Meghan Markle drops romantic video with Prince Harry to mark key event

Meghan Markle shared a romantic video with Prince Harry, melting the hearts of their fans across the world.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out on October 9 to attend the annual Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Gala in New York City.

The Montecito couple were recognised with Humanitarian of the Year awards as they continue talking about creating a safe digital space for youngsters and their families.

After making a headline-making appearance in NYC, Meghan took to her Instagram and dropped a heartfelt black-and-white video featuring herself and Harry from the backstage of Spring Studios, where the gala took place.

The Duchess of Sussex marked World Mental Health Day by expressing gratitude towards her husband for always making her laugh.

Notably, in the newly released video, Meghan was seen laughing at a joke made by Harry and Sylvie Vartan's song "Baby, c'est vous" was playing in the background.

She described the special moment with a sweet note, "Happy World Mental Health Day, ...to the man who always keeps me laughing."

It is important to note that despite being together for years, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love for each other has grown immensely, which is often on display in their public sightings.