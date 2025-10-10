Gwen Stefani reflects on iconic 'Don’t Speak' duet with Dua Lipa: 'Chills'

Dua Lipa brings out Gwen Stefani for epic L.A. tour finale

Gwen Stefani is singing Dua Lipa’s praises after the pop stars treated fans to an unforgettable live duet.

Impressed by the Levitating hitmaker’s star power, the No Doubt frontwoman took to Instagram on Thursday, October 9, to describe her experience of joining her on stage as giving her "chills."

Notably, it was a family affair for The Voice coach on Wednesday night as according to Billboard Stefani’s two sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, Kingston and Zuma, were spotted in the crowd during the surprise duet.

"This superwoman @dualipa invited me to hop up on her stage! Everybody singing Don’t Speak with us… chills. You are a magical unicorn. [sparkle and unicorn emoji] gx," the Just a Girl singer wrote alongside a video of their power-packed rendition of Don’t Speak.

Paris Hilton also chimed in on the comments with a heart-eyes emoji, sharing in the excitement.

Stefani's post came just hours after the Houdini singer gave her a shoutout in her own Instagram post, celebrating the wrap-up of her four-night run in Los Angeles.

In her Instagram post, the Grammy winner described the four-night run as "unreal" and "very insane."

In addition to Stefani, who is married to country star Blake Shelton, Lipa, who is engaged to Master of the Air star Calum Turner, also shared the stage with Lionel Richie on the third night of the multi-show run.

After wrapping up her shows in LA, Lipa will take her Radical Optimism tour to the Chase Center in San Francisco on October 11 and 12.