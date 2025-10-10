Prince Harry, Meghan Markle step out in style in NYC

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a rare night out on the town, attending the Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Gala in New York City.

The couple, who were honoured with the Humanitarians of the Year Award, arrived hand-in-hand at Spring Studios, looking stylish in their black attire.

Meghan, 44, wore a sleek black Armani suit, paired with a chunky gold chain necklace and a ponytail, while Harry, 41, opted for a classic black suit with a white button-down and black-and-white tie.

This marks their first time back in NYC since April, when Harry supported Meghan at the 2025 TIME100 Summit.

The duo is being recognised for their efforts to build a safer online world for families and youth, as well as their contributions to advance mental well-being worldwide.

They co-founded The Archewell Foundation in 2020, which has launched several initiatives addressing mental health and digital safety, including The Parents' Network.

The Parents' Network is a community for parents and caregivers whose children have been affected by social media harms. Since its launch two years ago, it has expanded across the US, Canada, and the UK, illustrating the impact of community-driven healing and support.

"We're proud to be long-time partners of Project Healthy Minds as we work together to shine a light on what remains one of the most pressing issues of our time," Prince Harry and Meghan said in a statement.

"Working with families and young people to prioritize safety online has been some of the most meaningful work of our lives. As parents ourselves, we have been moved to action by the power of their stories and are honored to support them."