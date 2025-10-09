Meghan and Harry’s Paris trip signals warming ties with royal family

Meghan Markle could be heading back to British soil sooner than anyone expected.

According to a close friend of the Sussexes, the Duchess is preparing to make her long-awaited return to the UK before the end of 2025 marking the end of her three year absence.

Fresh off her dazzling appearance at Paris Fashion Week, Meghan’s European outing is said to be one of the final steps in her quiet reintroduction to the British stage.

“This week has definitely brought that closer,” a source told the Mail, adding, “Meghan will return to Britain before the year is out.”

The Duchess and Prince Harry are said to be quietly working on what insiders are calling ‘Project Thaw’, a carefully planned effort to mend icy relations with the Royal Family.

A friend of the Sussexes told the Mail that her recent Paris Fashion Week appearance was “all part of the thaw process,” signaling that the couple’s European engagements are paving the way for a return to the UK.

Sources suggest that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seeking a fresh understanding with the Royal Family that would ease their security concerns while allowing them to move more freely between Britain and the United States.

Since stepping down as working royals in 2020, the couple has maintained a cautious distance from court life.

Harry himself was in the UK last month for four days, including a nearly hour-long meeting with King Charles at Clarence House.

While the monarch has made it clear that a part-time royal role is not an option, insiders say the prince hopes to negotiate a new arrangement that would allow him and Meghan “friendly relations with the King” and a life unhampered by security worries.

In an interview with The Guardian last month, the Duke of Sussex suggested that a return for his children, Archie and Lilibet, may be closer than ever.

Speaking about the possibility, he said, “I would. This week has definitely brought that closer,” hinting that the family’s reunion with the UK could finally be on the horizon.