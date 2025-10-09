Meghan Markle's latest blunder adds to series of promotional missteps

Meghan Markle has faced intense backlash after eagle-eyed fans spotted an apparent blunder in promotional photographs for her As Ever lifestyle brand.

The Duchess of Sussex had taken to social media to quietly launch new products on her website, including a Sauvignon Blanc and restocked preserves.

However, sharp-eyed observers noticed that Meghan was incorrectly using canning tongs while attempting to lift a preserve jar from boiling water.

The 44-year-old appeared to grasp the curved section designed for gripping jars rather than the proper handles, sparking immediate reactions across social media.

"Guys, she's using the canning tongs upside down. The rubber part goes around the jars so they don't slip," one user posted.

"She's using the jar lifter wrong! I've been canning for years," an experienced preserve maker added.

Despite the criticism, some fans defended Meghan, with one commentator observing, "Must be her first time, I did the same thing and was corrected by my mother."

Another empathised, "She also stated it was her first time. It's endearing. She has a sweet show."

The blunder was spotted as part of a soft promotion of the Duchess's new wine, described as "bright and balanced" with "citrus aromatics" alongside her preserves, which sell for £8.95.

On October 3, Meghan teased the wine launch with a coded Instagram post reading, "We heard you missed us. We’re back…and we brought a friend."

The caption accompanied a carousel featuring Meghan's existing Apricot Spread and Orange Marmalade, followed by an image of a 2024 Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc on ice.

Elsewhere, Meghan was in the French capital to support Italian designer Pierpaolo Piccioli in his debut show as creative director of Balenciaga.