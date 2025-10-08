Prince William lauds local heroes as Harry, Meghan win humanitarian award

The Prince of Wales presents the MBE medal to inspiring figures

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prepare to step out as guests of honour at a prestigious New York City gala, Prince William was busy hosting his own award ceremony back home at Windsor Castle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have jetted off to New York City ahead of Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day gala on October 9, where they are set to receive the Humanitarians of the Year Award.

Back in the UK, the Prince of Wales celebrated another inspiring figure for her public service and advocacy on Wednesday, October 8. The future king awarded the Member of the Order the British Empire (MBE) medal to the late Agnes Slocombe, the first black mayor of Barnet.

In a video shared to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram account, William was seen beaming as he presented the award to Agnes’ daughter Paulette.

“Spotlighting Agnes Slocombe MBE, whose daughter Paulette, collected her mother’s honour posthumously [today],” read the accompanying statement.

“Agnes was a part of the Windrush Generation and was Barnet’s first black mayor. She was also a community leader and a public servant for over 40 years,” the message continued.

William ended the statement by extending his congratulations to Agnes and others set to receive an MBE today: “Congratulations to all those receiving honours today.”

Others that received the prestigious honour were Love Island star Georgia Harrison and cricketer Steve Davies.

William handed out the honours just hours before his estranged brother Prince Harry along with Meghan Markle will be recognised for their “meaningful contributions to advocating mental wellbeing worldwide.”

The Sussexes reacted to the honour in a statement after the initial announcement, saying, “We are proud to be long-time partners of Project Healthy Minds as we work together to shine a light on what remains one of the most pressing issues of our time.”