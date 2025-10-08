Dwayne Johnson left stunned after Taylor Swift overshadowed his new film

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson broke his silence after his new film, The Smashing Machine, had the lowest opening weekend of his career.

The 53-year-old actor thanked fans on Instagram for watching his movie despite its slow start at the box office.

He said he could not control how much a film earned but could control his performance and dedication.

“From deep in my grateful bones, thank you to everyone who has watched The Smashing Machine," he wrote.

“In our storytelling world, you can’t control box office results. But what I realized you can control is your performance and your commitment to completely disappear and go elsewhere. And I will always run to that opportunity.”

Johnson’s message came after Taylor Swift released her concert film The Official Release Party of a Showgirl,, which opened the same weekend as his movie.

The Lover hitmaker's film earned $33 million, leaving The Smashing Machine far behind with just $6 million.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s new movie One Battle After Another also performed better, collecting $11 million in its second week.

In The Smashing Machine, directed by Benny Safdie, Johnson played MMA fighter Mark Kerr alongside Emily Blunt.

He said the experience changed his life and thanked Safdie for believing in him.

“Truth is, this film has changed my life,” he wrote. “With deep gratitude, respect, and radical empathy, dj.”

Despite the disappointing numbers, fans praised Dwayne for his honesty and humility after a tough weekend at the box office.