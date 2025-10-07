King Charles, Prince William rift rumours put to rest: 'close to his father'

Prince William's relationship with his father, King Charles, is stronger than ever despite the Prince of Wales' desire to bring change once he ascends the throne.

For the unversed, the future King left royal fans stunned by showing his emotional side on a television program.

William recently appeared on the Canadian actor Eugene Levy's show The Reluctant Traveler, where he opened up about a number of life events.

From vowing not to repeat the same mistake as his divorced parents to publicly talking about introducing change in his future reign, the Prince of Wales made a number of bold comments.

Speaking of William's latest interview, royal expert Sally Bedell Smith told People Magazine, "It was a savvy move by William."

She added, "By choosing a Canadian comedian as his interlocutor, William seems to be signalling that he wants to break out of the conventional mould."

During the conversation with Eugene, William confessed that he enjoys change as it excites him.

He said, "If you’re not careful, history can be a real weight and an anchor around you, and you can feel suffocated by it. I think it’s important to live for the here and now."

Another royal commentator, Robert Lacey, cleared the air about the possible tension between the King and his son.

He said, "This shouldn’t be seen as criticism of King Charles. He is very close to his father and has been his most important supporter."