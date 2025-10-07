Meghan Markle sends message to King Charles: ‘No longer afraid’

Prince Harry is not the only one who is trying to smooth out ties with the royal family after years-long rift, but Meghan Markle is playing her part just as well.

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly has no interest in returning to the UK as much as the Duke of Sussex does, but she is willing dominant in the same territory as the royals.

Meghan’s appearance in Paris appeared to have opened a can of worms for the Palace there remains friction between the courtiers and Prince Harry. All things had been going well until briefings from royal sources began to downplay the significance of Harry’s meeting with the King.

The exchange of scathing statements soured the efforts for reconciliations, although not all hope is lost in the matter. Meghan seems to making power moves of her own to strengthen Harry’s stance.

According to Tom Sykes of The Royalist, Meghan’s appearance at the Paris Fashion Week had been “more than a fashion moment”.

He pointed out the given the ongoing cancer treatment of King Charles, Meghan’s “sudden appearance on European soil only deepens the sense that the couple are re-establishing a presence they once swore off”.

“Every image – the tailored white suit, the chauffeured car, the candlelit after-party, and the black evening dress – was part of the same message: that she is relevant again on a continent where her in-laws still dominate the stage.”

The royal editor maintained that this was a stern message for the courtiers that Meghan is “no longer afraid of the stage she once fled”.