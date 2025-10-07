Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck get back together on ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ premiere

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunite at premiere red carpet

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck showed a united front as they stepped out together in New York City for the premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman, just months after finalizing their divorce.

The former couple, who parted ways nine months ago, appeared relaxed and cheerful while posing on the red carpet.

Jennifer, 56, turned heads in a green off-the-shoulder floral gown by Harris Reed, complete with a dramatic spider-inspired design at the waist.

Ben, 53, opted for a classic look, wearing a navy suit paired with a crisp white shirt left open at the collar.

Cameras caught the two sharing close moments, with Affleck placing his arm around Lopez’s waist while she rested her hand on his back.

They were also seen exchanging warm smiles and chatting closely before heading inside the theater.

Affleck, who served as an executive producer on the project, praised his ex-wife during the event. “This movie is exquisite,” he said in a video obtained by PEOPLE.

“Jennifer, you’re incredible.”

Lopez, for her part, acknowledged Affleck’s role in making the project a reality.

“If it wasn’t for Ben, the movie wouldn’t have gotten made,” she shared earlier on Today. “And I will always give him that credit.”

Reflecting on her personal journey, Lopez admitted that filming overlapped with the end of their marriage.

“Things happen, you have to keep going,” she said, explaining that the experience of working on the Broadway adaptation helped her through a difficult time.

“It’s funny, the movie is about escapism. It’s about how movies and art save us in the hardest times of our lives. Doing this project was such a dream come true for me that it really got me through to kind of survive a moment that was difficult in my personal life as well.”

Despite their split, Lopez and Affleck’s reunion on the red carpet highlighted mutual respect and support, both for each other and for the work they brought to the screen.