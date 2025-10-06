Machine Gun Kelly speaks on damage after split from Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly opened up about his struggles while speaking at the Grammy Museum, calling himself a representative of the broken.

The 35 year old singer, whose real name is Colson Baker, explained that fans related more to honesty and vulnerability than to people who always appeared in control.

He admitted that for most of his life he felt broken, though he's been working to rebuild himself. Those feelings, he said, shaped his music.

At times, he feared that if he healed fully, he might lose the creative spark that came from pain.

“Sometimes I get a little too scared when the pieces come back together,” he said, explaining that much of his strongest work came from torment.

The Bad Things hitmaker also revealed that he began journaling during a stay in rehab last Christmas.

A fan gave him a red notebook, which he filled with thoughts during sleepless nights.

Writing, MGK said, gave him an outlet to release emotions and helped him clear his mind.

He shared that he used writing as a way to manifest his goals, as he would write down his ambitions and burn the pages on a new moon, believing the ritual helped him focus.

However, the music icon, who earlier broke things up with his ex-partner Megan Fox, even tried it before the Grammys a few years ago.

While the outcome was not what he expected, the Home singer said the practice kept him centered and honest about what he wanted in life.

Moreover, fans saw a side of him that was both fragile and determined.