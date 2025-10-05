Prince William keeps Kate Middleton tied to him with 'encouraging gestures'

Prince William’s quiet support for Kate wins praise

Prince William has long been admired for his dedication to duty, but according to Dame Mary Berry, the Duke of Cambridge also sets a sterling example behind the scenes when it comes to his marriage.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, the 90 year old baking legend revealed her admiration for William and Princess Kate’s relationship, describing “a little arm around the back, encouraging her” and highlighting the thoughtful ways William has supported Kate since she began public life.

“He’s obviously immensely proud of her,” Berry said. “They give us well, they give their life to all of us.”

The famed baker, who has known the couple for over a decade through their shared patronage of Child Bereavement UK, praised William’s dedication to understanding the people of the country.

“I mean, he’s really such a wonderful man… He wants to find out about how everybody is in the country. He lives for all of us. I admire him. He sets an example.”

Berry also reflected on their shared experiences of loss. William losing his mother at a young age, and she losing her son in a car accident which has deepened her appreciation for the couple’s compassion.

Dame fondly recalled reuniting with the royal couple in 2019 for her BBC special A Very Berry Christmas, where she went head to head with William in a festive roulade challenge, diplomatically declaring their creations equally delicious.

Through charity work, public appearances, and quiet gestures of love at home, Berry suggests the royal couple’s bond remains strong, proving that even amidst royal duties, small acts of encouragement can make a big difference.

Earlier this year, to mark Dame's monumental 90th birthday, Prince William sent a heartfelt message that moved the legendary chef to tears.

In his birthday note, the Prince praised Berry as “a true national treasure” and reflected on their years of working together.

“Have a fantastic day today,” he added warmly. “I dread to think who’s cooking your cake and the criticism they might get, but good luck and I hope it goes really well.”