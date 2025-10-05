Meghan Markle shares first video message after backlash on PFW dress

Meghan Markle turned a deaf ear to the backlash she has been receiving over her all white dress with a delightful video message.
On October 5, the Duchess of Sussex took to her official Instagram page and released a new video, featuring special moments from her solo trip to Paris for the Balenciaga show.
She wrote, "About last night. Thank you @pppiccioli and @balenciaga. I’ve missed you - thanks for the love."
For the unversed, the former Suits actress made a surprise appearance at the Balenciaga show in Paris on October 4.
According to her spokesperson, she attended the fashion event to extend her support for the brand's new creative director and her pal, Pierpaolo Piccioli.
Meghan was clicked in a white oversized cape over a button-down shirt and pants of the same colour. She chose a pointed-toe black heel and opted for a natural-looking makeup alongside a slicked-back bun.
However, her fashion moment became fun for many as netizens commented that her dress looked like a bedsheet. Others called it a great look for Halloween.
But, with a new, fun-filled video, Meghan seemingly hit back at her critics, sharing that she received love from Paris.
