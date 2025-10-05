Hilarie Burton shares sweet wish to Jeffrey Morgan on sixth anniversary

ilarie Burton shares sweet wish to Jeffrey Morgan on sixth anniversary

Hilarie Burton has recently shared sweet anniversary wish to her husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan on social media.

The One Tree Hill alum took to Instagram on October 5 and posted a photo of herself with her family, celebrating six years of togetherness.

Captioning the post, Hilarie wrote, 10.5.19… Best day of my entire life… You’re magic.”

Earlier in an interview with People back in July 2025, the Dawson's Creek actress explained how she was amused to hear about her husband receiving a lot of attention from mothers at their kids’ schools because of his hosting gig at NBC’s competition series, Destination X.

For the unversed, Hilarie and Jeffrey began dating in 2009 after they were introduced on a blind date arranged by Supernatural actor Jensen Ackles and his wife Danneel, who had worked with Hilario before on the TV show One Tree Hill.

The couple later had a son, who was born on March 14, 2010. Then, eight years later, they welcomed their daughter.

However, the duo decided to tie the knot on October 5, 2019 in an intimate ceremony officiated by Jensen himself.