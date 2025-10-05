Helen Skelton caught slapping Gethin Jones on-air over weird habit

Welsh TV star Gethin Jones, who shares the screen with his Morning Live co-host Helen Skelton, has confessed to having a 'problem' on Instagram.

Taking to his social media account, Gethin said he shares the same problem as a viewer.

He said: 'So following Dan getting in touch with Morning Live yesterday and he could not stop biting his nails at 52 and I have the same problem...Helen this week, Helen keeps slapping my hand during the show, because I am biting my nails!'

He also shared advice from one of the show's experts, who' brought in fidgets toys for Gethin to try.'

In his personal life, Gethin has recently suffered heartbreak of losing his father, who had battled a long illness.

Helen, meanwhile, shares three children Ernie, Louis, and Elsie with her ex-husband Richie Myler.

The family has been living together in Cumbria since her 2022 split from Myler. There have also been rumours around Gethin and Helen's relationship status.

Back, in September 2025, the two were even spotted having a cosy lunch together.

According to The Mirror, Gethin has been a strong emotional support for Helen, who split from rugby player Richie Myler in 2022.

Regarding their relationship, the publication reported: Helen and Gethin are definitely getting close. They get on really well and are enjoying each other's company. Gethin is very kind and ticks all of Helen's boxes.'