Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie lose key royal privilege despite Andrew pleas

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have a special place reserved for them in the heart of their uncle King Charles.

Even though the slew of scandals that have cast a constant dark cloud on their parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the princesses have remained in the good books of the monarch and his heir, Prince William.

Beatrice and Eugenie often take on royal duties when assigned by the Palace but the two royals remained dedicated to their private jobs and families.

While there had been talks of giving them a more prominent role in the monarchy, the possibility appears bleak especially as the future Duke and Duchess of York appears bleak even for family royal events.

Although, it seems that the Yorks' looming fate is not much different to what had been predecided for them when Queen Elizabeth was alive and Andrew had protested.

Back in 2011, the security detail of Beatrice and Eugenie was removed given the high costs and financial burden on the Crown.

Royal expert Richard Kay revealed in a Channel 5 documentary that the then-Prince Charles had to intervene as Eugenie was “sort of flitting from country to country as most middle-class young people do who take gap years”.

Full working royals get 24-hour security while non-working members get security during the event they are assigned.

A report published at the time suggested Eugenie spent more than £100,000 of taxpayers’ money as she explored India, America, Thailand and South Africa.

Even though she paid for her own travel and hotels her security bill was massive. Prince Andrew was reportedly left “furious” after security detail was removed. He even went to complain to his mother about it but the decision was already made.