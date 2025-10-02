At least two killed in UK synagogue attack

People gather near the scene, after a report of an incident in which a car was driven at pedestrians and a stabbing attack, near a synagogue in north Manchester, Britain, October 2, 2025. — Reuters

At least two people were killed when an assailant drove a car into pedestrians and stabbed a security guard near a synagogue in England where worshippers were marking Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar, British police said.

Greater Manchester Police said the suspect, who was believed to be carrying a bomb, was shot dead on Thursday after they rushed to the scene at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in the Crumpsall district of the city in northern England.

A video shared on social media and verified by Reuters showed police shooting a man inside the synagogue's perimeter, while another man lay on the floor in a pool of blood, appearing to wear a traditional Jewish head covering.

'He has a bomb!'

"He has a bomb, go away!" an armed police officer shouted to onlookers as he tried to wave away members of the public, just seconds before a gunshot rang out, and the suspect who was trying to get to his feet fell to the floor.

"I could see three policemen aiming guns at a bloke (man) in the car park of the synagogue next door, telling him to not move, stay down, don't move or we'll shoot," neighbour Angela Crawshaw told Reuters.

"Then they did shoot, and he fell to the floor. Then he tried getting up again and moving again, and they shot him again. And then it was just panic ... just noise and panic."

A bomb disposal unit was later called to the scene, and a Reuters witness heard three small explosions. Police confirmed that one loud bang was specialist officers gaining entry to the suspect's vehicle as a precaution.

A bomb disposal robot works at the scene, after a report of an incident in which a car was driven at pedestrians and a stabbing attack outside a synagogue, in north Manchester, Britain, October 2, 2025. — Reuters

GMP said that as well as the suspect and two members of the public who were confirmed dead, three other people were in a serious condition.

After the attack, police were seen ushering a large group of mostly Jewish elderly men - some in tears, many looking shocked - away from the synagogue. Some were wearing white robes, others were in suits and wearing a skullcap.

Crawshaw said she saw about 30 people being taken out, including three young children, with three bodies also dragged out from the building on orange stretchers.

"I'm appalled by the attack at a synagogue in Crumpsall," Prime Minister Keir Starmer said as he rushed away early from a European political gathering in Copenhagen to return to Britain to chair an emergency meeting.

"The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific."

Starmer said that additional police were being deployed to synagogues across the country, adding "we will do everything to keep our Jewish community safe".

Britain's King Charles said he was "deeply shocked and saddened" to learn of the attack, "especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community".

The Israeli embassy in London said on X the attack was "abhorrent and deeply distressing", and that it was in close contact with the Manchester Jewish community.

Suspect was 'stabbing anyone near him'

Another neighbour, Chava Lewin, said she had been told that the car had been driving erratically before crashing into the gates of the synagogue.

"The second he got out of the car he started stabbing anyone near him. He went for the security guard and tried to break into the synagogue," she told British media. "Someone barricaded the door. Everyone is in utter shock."

Police said they were grateful to the member of the public who raised the alarm and so helped prevent the offender from entering the synagogue.

Yom Kippur is the most sacred day on the Jewish calendar when even many non-regular synagogue-goers take time to pray and all road traffic stops in Israel.