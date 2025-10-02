Buckingham Palace issues update after King Charles calls for high level talks

King Charles appears to be taking an untraditional approach in his reign about some crucial matters as his two sons, Prince Harry and Prince William continue their rift.

Even though the monarch met with the Duke of Sussex last month in pleasant private tea at Clarence House, which indicated a positive move towards a reconciliation, new tensions have emerged since the events.

Prince Harry is pursing a lawsuit against the Daily Mail Publisher in the UK and the hearing began on Wednesday, October 1st. In an unexpected turn of events, Harry’s lawyers blatantly involved Prince William and Kate Middleton in the case.

They claimed that private investigators spied on William around his 21st birthday party and phone data linked to Kate. These filings risk fanning the flames of feud between Harry and William.

Meanwhile, the monarch has been focusing his attention on some important issues as he called for high-level talks at Dumfries House just as the second day of court is set to take place for Prince Harry's case.

President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia arrived in the United Kingdom for a three-day working visit, following an invitation from King Charles. The Palace shared an update from the meeting.

“The President of the Republic of Zambia visited The King at Dumfries House in Ayrshire,” it stated alongside the portrait of the two together. The official is also accompanied by First Lady Mutinta Hichilema, but she was not present during the meeting.

It appears that the King will not be making a move in the matter for now. Although, it remains to be seen how things pan out in terms of the reconcilations as it was Harry's legal battle against the UK Home Office which led to zero communications with his father for nearly two years.