Bronx NYCHA 20-story building collapses after boiler explosion, no injuries reported

Part of the high-rise apartment building in New York collapsed due to a boiler explosion. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

The incident occurred just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, October 1, at NYCHA’s Mitchel Houses on Alexander Avenue in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.

The collapse was captured on camera and the video of the incident immediately went viral on social media.

Authorities are currently investigating the exact cause of the collapse.

New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) issued a statement after the incident: “We are providing assistance to the impacted residents, and remain committed to their safety.”

They added that the exact cause of the chimney collapse is unknown and NYCHA is fully committed to transparency.

Bronx Borough President Venessa Gibson said, “We avoided a major disaster here.”

Pictures after the incident show that the shaft on an entire corner of the 20-story building collapsed.

Officials have stated that the operation clean up and restoration of services such as heat, hot water, and cooking gas can take some time.

The explosion's sound prompted residents to move outside of the building. Authorities revealed that 84 residents from 34 households have been evacuated and temporarily relocated to hotels.