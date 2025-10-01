King Charles hosts reception at his home to celebrate special achievement

The monarch meets with the charities and organisations that have benefitted from the King Charles III fund

King Charles hosted a reception at the Clearance House to celebrate the achievements of the King Charles Charitable Fund.

On Tuesday, September 30, His Majesty opened up his London residence to charities and organisations that have benefitted from the KCCF via its partnership with Waitrose Duchy Organic.

The KCCF was established in 1997 by Charles, who was Prince of Wales at the time. Meanwhile, the organic foods range was launched in 2015 with the partnership between supermarket chain Waitrose and Duchy Originals Limited.

Buckingham Palace elaborated on the achievements of the partnership in an Instagram post on the official Royal Family page.

“Over four decades, the Fund has supported charitable causes, fostering sustainable communities through grants, social investment, and the development of innovative initiatives and projects,” read the statement.

“Since 2009, the Waitrose Duchy Organic partnership has enabled the Fund to award over 1,600 grants across 20 countries, totalling £50 million and supporting more than 400,000 annually,” the statement added.

The post was accompanied by pictures from the reception, where Charles chatted with his guests over tea in the garden.

One picture even showed the monarch, 76, meeting Poppy, a prize-winning heritage cow from a Duchy farm in Sussex.