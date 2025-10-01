Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban’s co-parenting plans post-divorce revealed

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s coparenting plans

Nicole Kidman has laid out how she and Keith Urban plan to share parenting responsibilities for their daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, following their divorce.

Court papers filed in Nashville on Tuesday and obtained by Page Six reveal that Kidman has asked to be the “primary residential parent,” which would give her custody of the children for 306 days each year.

Urban would have them for 59 days, with his time set for every other weekend from Saturday morning until Sunday evening.

The documents also outline a detailed holiday schedule. According to the filing, Kidman will spend fall vacation with the children in odd-numbered years, while Urban will have them during fall breaks in even-numbered years.

Christmas vacations will alternate as well. Transportation for the children’s travel will be shared equally between both parents.

Kidman and Urban have agreed to make all major decisions for their daughters together, including those involving education, healthcare, religion, and extracurricular activities.

However, each parent will be allowed to make everyday decisions while the children are in their care.

Neither side will pay child support under the terms of the agreement, suggesting the pair had worked out many of the details in advance.

In her filing, Kidman listed September 30 — the same day she officially submitted the divorce paperwork — as their date of separation.

She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for ending the marriage.

A source close to the actress told Page Six earlier this week that Kidman “did not want the separation and was trying to save things” but ultimately, “sometimes relationships just run their course.”

The Oscar-winning star has asked the court to uphold both her parenting plan and the marital dissolution agreement she and Urban have already put in place.