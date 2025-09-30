PCB puts players’ foreign leagues participation 'on hold' after Asia Cup show

Undated picture of Pakistan cricketers Shaheen Shah Afridi (left), Babar Azam (centre), and Mohammad Rizwan. — AFP

KARACHI/LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suspended all previously granted no-objection certificates (NOCs) for national players wishing to participate in overseas leagues, as it is finalising a new strategy that will connect future approvals to player performance.

A notification issued by PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmad Syed read that all NOCs for participation in foreign leagues and tournaments have been placed on hold with immediate effect and until further orders, sources indicated. The decision came just a day after Pakistan’s defeat in the Asia Cup final.

The suspension impacts several leading cricketers, including Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf, who had earlier been granted permission to play in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL).

The PCB sources confirmed that the issuance of NOCs will be performance-based in the future and only those players who meet the set standards in international and domestic cricket will be eligible to play foreign leagues.

Players failing to meet the criteria will be required to work at the National Cricket Academy with coaches to improve their skills before seeking overseas contracts.

The sources also said the decision aims to ensure that national players prioritise their performance for Pakistan in both international and domestic competitions.

They stressed that earlier NOCs, including those issued for the upcoming Big Bash League, now stand suspended pending review of the players’ recent and upcoming performances.

'Shaheen Shah Afridi Fan Bay'

It may be noted here that Shaheen is set to have his first stint in the Australian league as the left-arm pacer was grabbed by Brisbane Heat in the first overall pick in the BBL 15 Draft.

In a statement, Brisbane Heat also announced launching the “Shaheen Shah Afridi Fan Bay” to celebrate his first outing in the league. “Shaheen Shah Afridi Fan Bay” will be established at the Gabba, the home ground for Brisbane Heat.

The bay will be open for Brisbane Heat’s five home fixtures at the Gabba. “Limited seats available in the Fan Bay for each game – don’t miss out!” Brisbane Heat posted on social media.