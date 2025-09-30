Cardi B hits back at Nicki Minaj in explosive social media clash

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's long-running feud reignited on social media this Monday, with both rap icons exchanging heated remarks on X, formerly Twitter.

The conflict was sparked by commentary surrounding Cardi B’s latest album, Am I the Drama?, which debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 and achieved double platinum status within its first week of release.

Minaj, 42, seemingly took a jab at Cardi B in a tweet that read, “Never provoke a writer while they’re [writing emoji],” accompanied by a teaser for her upcoming album, set to release March 27, 2026.

She added, “Let the reindeer games begin,” hinting at an impending lyrical showdown.

Shortly after, she shared a series of now-deleted tweets that appeared to mock Cardi B’s album pricing and musical content.

She referenced the $4.99 promotional price of Am I the Drama? on iTunes and dubbed the pregnant rapper “Barney Dangerous,” criticizing her lyrical abilities and overall presentation.

Minaj specifically targeted Cardi’s viral track Magnet and its opening line, “A-B-C-D-E-F-G / these bitches can't mess with me.” In a string of sarcastic rhymes, she posted:

“Abcdefgeeeeeeee / SUR GER REE TO LOOK LIKE MEEEEEE / tell the rat & tell J ZEEEEEE / Rico Fraud & PERJURY,”

followed by: “Fallin off the charts wit a big bellyyyy / RUNNING TRAINS / Barefoot, still smellyyyyy / Still. You. Could. Not. outsell. meeeeee.”

Cardi B, 32, wasted no time responding with her own diss verses, calling Minaj “Cocaine Barbie” and reworking her “Magnet” lyrics to take aim at her rival. One tweet read:

“A B C D E F G / Yor man have to snatch P***Y / P***y taste like honey comb / Your bro be touching 12 year olds.”

In another, she added, “Damn she was streaming ‘Magnet’ hard as hell huh??”

Addressing Minaj’s critique of her album sales, Cardi argued that the comparison was unfair. “It’s not the gag that you think it is... You’ve been in the game like 16 years. You need to compare yourself to YOUR peers that started around YOUR time,” she wrote.

She went on to name artists like Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Drake, stating, “those are the numbers you need to be competing with… I was in high school when you came out — what are you comparing yourself to me for?”

Cardi also responded to Minaj’s remarks about her pregnancy—her fourth child and first with NFL player Stefon Diggs—by firing back with a personal claim: “Like you wasn’t going to different fertility doctors cuz you couldn’t reproduce from all them percs scrambling your eggs. NOT ALLEGEDLY …Lord protect my babies,” she tweeted.

This back and forth social war was intensified when both rappers began posting memes mocking each other—Cardi leaning into the “Barney” comparison and Nicki resharing pink wig caricatures.

Their exchange caught the attention of other artists in the hip-hop space. Ice Spice reacted with a subtle emoji post that fans interpreted as a giggle at the drama.

Meanwhile, JT jumped into the fray, siding with Minaj. “Lol that girl home ugly & mad no celebration!” she posted with laughing emojis, followed by, “I would’ve been break dancing right now if I was #1 but she know she lied!!!!!”