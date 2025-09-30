Meghan Markle sends cryptic message after fallout with close ally

Meghan Markle, who has been relatively inactive on her social media, seemed to have addressed some criticism directed her way by her former ally.

The Duchess of Sussex, who left the royal family in 2020 with husband Prince Harry, has been busy setting up her business empire, starting off with her lifestyle brand.

While the former Suits actress had been a target of critics, there was a dedicated group of supporters who uplifted Meghan in her endeavours. However, one of the staunchest ally has withdrawn her support from the As Ever founder.

Stassi Schroeder, of Vanderpump Rules fame, unfollowed Meghan on Instagram and slammed the Duchess after being left out of the PR list.

It seems that Meghan responded to the drama with an interesting social media post via As Ever.

Quoting lyrics of the 1965 Jewel Akens song, The Birds And The Bees, the mum of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet appeared unbothered by the whole episode.

“Let me tell you ’bout the birds and the bees and the flowers and the trees and the moon up above…” the handwritten post read, and captioned as “…and a little thing called love”.

Stassi had made a scathing comment before she had unfollowed Meghan during her podcast earlier this month.

“I have literally defended her when no one else did,” Stassi complained. “I have filmed videos about it, I’ve commented on all the things, I literally had my f–king PR reach out.”

The update also comes after Meghan’s podcast Confessions of a Female Founder, with Lemonada Media, was nominated for the 4th Annual Signal Awards in the Business & Culture category.