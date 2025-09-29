Peter Kay's ongoing health battle pauses record breaking tour

Peter had been advised by doctors to 'rest and recover'

Peter Kay is not well!

The 52-year-old comedian was forced to cancel upcoming shows after undergoing a kidney stone procedure, leaving fans concerned about his health.

His team issued a health update via Instagram, on Monday, explaining that Peter had been advised by doctors to 'rest and recover.'

For context, Peter recently reached a major milestone with his current tour, now in its third year.

However, he will no longer perform at the Nottingham Motorpoint Arena so originally scheduled.

The statement read: 'We regret to inform you that due to kidney stone procedure, peter will be unable to perform his scheduled shows at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on Sunday 5th October and Monday 6th October.

'Following medical advice, Peter will be taking a period of time to rest and recover. 'The shows have now been rescheduled to the following dates: Sunday 5th October Thursday 11th December. Monday 6th October-Friday 12th December.

'We thank you for your patience and understanding.'

For context, Peter spent 48 years of his life trying to lose weight. In a personal interview, he spoke about the 'shameful' moment when he realised he had a problem with binge eating.

Later, in 2024, he stunned fans with his incredible transformation following a five-year absence, appearing much slimmer than before.